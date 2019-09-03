Brian Ortega: The Korean Zombie is ‘due for another L’

Brian Ortega is ready to step back into the UFC’s Octagon and separate himself from a late 2018 loss to reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway. He even knows who he wants to fight in his return to action: “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

While this matchup with The Korean Zombie still isn’t official, Ortega believes it makes plenty of sense. He also likes his chances against the fan favorite Korean fighter.

“The fight isn’t official yet, but it’s one I’m interested in,” Ortega told BJPENN.com when asked about this matchup. “He’s coming off an impressive win against [Renato] Moicano, but if you look at his last five fights, it’s win, loss, win, loss, win. Looks like he’s due for another L.”

The main priority for Ortega, of course, is simply getting back on track, whether that’s at the expense of The Korean Zombie or somebody else.

“I’m not looking ahead to anything but my next fight and staying in shape with a daily training regimen,” he said. “I’m zeroed in on my current training right now.

“The Octagon is where I belong,” he added. “I’m ready to get back in sooner rather than later and get back to my winning ways.”

Despite the fact that Ortega has not fought in close to a year, he’s stayed plenty busy in his time away from the cage, working closely with Modelo, The Official Beer of the UFC. He says this relationship has been very rewarding for him so far.

“It’s an honor to be part of the Modelo family because for me it’s authentic,” he said. “They’re a brand that prides itself on the Fighting Spirit and I’ve had to channel my own inner Fighting Spirit throughout my life from tougher times on the streets of LA to my road back from my last fight.”

Whether his next fight pits him against The Korean Zombie or somebody else, Ortega is looking forward to getting back in the win column and celebrating with his team.

“Celebrating with an ice cold Modelo is the only way to go for any victory,” he said. “For me, it’s a symbol for all the hard work I’m putting in and I can’t wait to fight again.”

Does a fight between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie interest you? Who do you see winning this potential matchup?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/3/2019.