The Korean Zombie predicts quick finish in potential title fight with Alex Volkanovski

Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, has predicted a quick finish if he is to ever face Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

The Korean Zombie is coming off the back of a memorable finish over Frankie Edgar which cemented his spot as one of the top guys in the division. Alas, while that may be the case, the presence of Zabit Magomedsharipov and Max Holloway has caused some doubt as to whether or not he will be the man to get the next shot at the belt.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the Korean Zombie made his intentions perfectly clear as he edges closer and closer towards another title shot.

“I (haven’t been) able to use all the wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills I was taught by Eric and Santino, respectively,” The Korean Zombie said. “But even if my fight went on for the whole 25 minutes, the results would not have changed. I was especially stunned at Eddie’s game plan.

“I faced Frankie for less than a minute. Frankie moved and responded in the exact same manner Eddie had predicted, and I had listened. It’s really difficult to put these into words, but you’ll be able to see it on my YouTube channel soon.”

“For each and every fight, I’m improving,” the Korean Zombie concluded. “And if I were to prepare to fight against Volkanovski, I will again improve. The two fights that I actually had a game plan, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, were finished in the first round. That fact isn’t going to change just because I’m facing a champion. To add on, I’ve had more experience as the main event than he did.”

Whether or not the popular Korean star will actually get the fight he’s campaigning for upon Volkanovski’s return from injury remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.