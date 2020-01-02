The Korean Zombie reveals four exciting options for his next fight

The Korean Zombie wants a title shot against new UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next, but he has three other opponents in mind as well.

The Korean Zombie recently knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round at UFC Busan, upping his record to 3-1 since returning to MMA in 2017 after a four-year mandatory military service layoff. He also has knockout wins over Renato Moicano and Dennis Bermudez and a KO loss to Yair Rodriguez since his return.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com recently, The Korean Zombie listed some possible opponents for his next fight. Here’s what he said.

“Right now, other than Volkanovski, I’m thinking Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega, or Max Holloway. If I’m not able to contend for the title shot, then I’d like to face one of the three,” he said.

According to The Korean Zombie, he is currently in talks with the UFC matchmakers for his next fight. He said that he’s speaking to Dana White, Sean Shelby and other top UFC brass about his next fight, but couldn’t reveal who that opponent is just yet, only that his next fight is going to be a lot of fun.

“I’m not sure. I’m already hearing words coming from the UFC. The conversations Sean Shelby, Dana White, and more are having, I can’t reveal everything. All I know is that it’s just going to be a whole lot of fun,” he said.

Regardless of who The Korean Zombie fights next, his ultimate goal is to become the UFC featherweight champion. Everything he’s doing is to get to that point, to win the belt and hold it for a long time. If he gets a title shot against Volkanovski next, great. But if he doesn’t get the title shot next he’s probably just one win away.

Who would you like to see The Korean Zombie fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.