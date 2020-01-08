UFC announces press conference featuring Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone

The UFC has officially announced the press conference for UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, which will take place on January 15 in Las Vegas.

The official UFC 246 press conference will take place at 5 pm PST on Wednesday, January 15 at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference is free and open to the public.

This is what the UFC tweeted today about the McGregor vs. Cerrone press conference.

🗣 "WHEN'S THE PRESS CONFERENCE!?" Here it is! ➡️ 5pmPT on January 15th – Doors open at 3:30pm pic.twitter.com/OUiewXhx59 — UFC (@ufc) January 8, 2020

McGregor is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon to take on Cerrone in what is expected to be one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of 2020. McGregor last fought at UFC 229 in October 2018 when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor sat out the entirety of 2019 in part due to a suspension and legal troubles but now returns to take on Cerrone in a blockbuster fight.

Cerrone, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he had defeated Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. Despite his recent losses, Cerrone remains one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history and stylistically presents a very intriguing matchup against McGregor. After being a company man his entire career, the UFC is finally rewarding Cerrone with a huge payday.

McGregor and Cerrone are sure to trade barbs in what should be a very entertaining press conference next week in Las Vegas. Anytime McGregor has the mic in his hand people stop and listen, while Cerrone is also quite good with the stick. Whether you attend it live or watch online, it should be a very fun presser to watch and enjoy in the days before the big fight at UFC 246.

