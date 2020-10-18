James Krause slams viral KO star Joaquin Buckley: “The dude’s a clown”

UFC veteran James Krause (28-8 MMA) claims Joaquin Buckley is “a clown” and says that the viral KO star “can get it, too.”

Krause, who has recently made a living off of short-notice fights, did so once again this evening when he squared off with Claudio Silva in a welterweight contest. The move proved to be a good decision as James went on to win the contest by unanimous decision.

The victory moved the 34-year-old American to 7-1 over his past eight fights overall. Krause’s lone loss in that time came by way of split decision to Trevin Giles.

Following his impressive win this evening James Krause spoke to reporters where he had some harsh words for recent viral KO star Joaquin Buckley.

“The dude’s a clown, man,” Krause told reporters (via MMA Junkie) post-fight at UFC on ESPN+ 38. “Listen, this dude – people just know him from his viral video, for his viral knockout. (It was a) beautiful knockout. I’m not going to rag on that. The dude’s a (expletive)box. He’s from my neck of the woods and all he does is sit on social media and talk (expletive) all day. He called me to come train and I told him to get (expletive). I don’t want that type of culture in my gym, I don’t need that type of culture. No. He took offense to it, and it is what it is. And he can get it, too.”

Joaquin Buckley (11-3 MMA) of course is coming off his sensational knockout victory over Impa Kasanganay at last weekend’s UFC Fight Island 5 event.

Although Buckley competes at middleweight, a bout with Krause is not out of the question considering he just competed at 185lbs back in February.

Would you like to see a fight between James Krause and Joaquin Buckley booked by promotional officials following tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020