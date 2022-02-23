Terrance McKinney plans to follow up 7-second KO with “something spectacular” against Fares Ziam at UFC Vegas 49

Terrance McKinney is looking to build off his seven-second KO win over Matt Frevola in his debut.

Back in June at UFC 263, McKinney stepped up on short notice and scored the KO win. He was then booked to fight Fares Ziam in November, but after a cornerman tested positive for COVID-19 the fight was scrapped. He will now face Ziam on Saturday at UFC Vegas 49 where he’s expecting to finish the fight in spectacular fashion.

“That was the second smoothest weight cut I had and the hardest I have prepared. But, I kept the intensity for this camp and it’s just more time to be sharp and just really show the world something spectacular,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m excited for February 25… It didn’t matter to me, I told them to rebook it or a new opponent, it didn’t matter but I liked the fight. I’ll fight anyone anytime.”

With the fight being delayed three months, McKinney says he spent more time working on his cardio and cutting off the Octagon. He expects Ziam to try and be elusive and run away from him.

“I’m just making sure my cardio is there in case I have to chase him for three rounds, but I’m ready,” McKinney said. “It’s the same game plan, you know how I fight, I’m going to be in his face. Everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face so we will see what happens.”

Terrance McKinney is confident he will be able to cut the Octagon off and force Fares Ziam to fight him. Once they start trading, McKinney believes he will find the KO win early into the first round.

“As you guys know, I’m looking for the first-round finish every time. I’m trying to be a fan favorite whether it’s a win or a loss. I’m going out there to kill or be killed,” McKinney said.

Should McKinney get the first-round KO win as he plans, he hopes for a quick turnaround and believes he could get a ranked opponent next.

“I think I could get someone ranked at the bottom of the rankings. Fares is good and the guys he beat are good. I’m not going to be celebrating on the cage so I want a quick turnaround if everything goes my way,” McKinney concluded.

