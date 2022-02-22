Just Scrap Radio Ep. 68 with Renato Moicano, Terrance McKinney, and Micheal Gillmore

The 68th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 49 as well as recapping UFC 271.

We were supposed to be joined by Beneil Dariush but he was forced out of the bout due to an injury. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (1:40) to recap his UFC 271 win over Alexander Hernandez. UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (13:45) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight, Micheal Gillmore (23:07).

Renato Moicano opens up the show to preview his UFC 271 submission win over Alexander Hernandez. The Brazilian talks about getting put on the main card and why he is so pleased with his latest win. He also talks about not getting the bonus and why he’s still focused on making money rather than rankings. Moicano also reveals the two names he wants and when he may return.

Terrance McKinney then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 49 fight against Fares Ziam. Terrance discusses the last fight against Ziam getting postponed due to one of his cornermen testing positive for COVID-19. He also touches on his last win and whether or not there is pressure on him to get another highlight-reel finish. McKinney also touches on what a win over Ziam does for him and how far away from the rankings he is.

Micheal Gillmore closes out the program to talk about his UFC Vegas 48 fight. This interview was recorded when he was supposed to face Jonny Parsons as he will now fight Ramiz Brahimaj. Gillmore talks about why he’s dropping to welterweight, his TUF experience, and his UFC debut against Andre Petroski.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher