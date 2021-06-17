Terrance McKinney discusses his win at UFC 263, claims fear of being fined resulted in injury

UFC newcomer Terrance McKinney has discussed the circumstances surrounding his injury and his actual win from UFC 263.

McKinney, on short notice, made his UFC debut last weekend and certainly didn’t disappoint. He went toe to toe with Matt Frevola and while he was known as a dangerous fighter, few would’ve expected that he would knock Frevola out just seven seconds into the first round.

He also went on to injure his leg during the celebrations immediately after the KO, and during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, McKinney spoke about how it all went down.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!! 🤯 What a debut from Terrance McKinney! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/dJrXCD8pCg — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2021

“I was like, ‘God dang it, I’m an idiot,’” McKinney said on What the Heck. “Because I remember I was about to hop onto the cage to sit on there, but I remembered they said something like, ‘You can’t do that anymore, or you’ll get fined.’ So it was like so fast, I had to double think, I wasn’t even focused on that, it was like, ‘Oh, I can’t do that.’

“That’s what I was thinking in my head, and then I wasn’t thinking about the landing and I landed on my leg weird.”

“I don’t think [it’s a tear] because I can walk on it now, but I’m not a doctor and I’ve got a high pain tolerance, so I’ve just got to get it checked out either way,” McKinney said, later adding, “I don’t think it’s anything major and if it is, it’s not my first injury, so I’ll make sure I take care of my body, listen to it well, and not rush back.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

