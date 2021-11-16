Terrance McKinney eyes another first-round KO against Fares Ziam, plans to call out a ranked lightweight

Terrance McKinney is looking forward to following up on his successful UFC debut.

McKinney stepped up on short notice against Matt Frevola at UFC 263 and scored a seven-second KO win. After the win, however, during his celebration, he injured his knee but he finally is ready to return on Saturday at UFC Vegas 43 against Fares Ziam.

“I just had to make sure my knee was good, it wasn’t even really knee, I strained my calf,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was training like three weeks after the fight… It is the perfect timing to get back in there as I can wrestle and do everything I can.”

Although Ziam isn’t known to many, he is 2-1 in the UFC and is a decorated kickboxer. Even though McKinney is also known for his standup, he is also open to using his wrestling in this fight to secure the win.

Yet, for Terrance McKinney, he believes he is the better striker and will eventually find the KO shot.

“I know he is a kickboxing champion and I’m excited to test my standup against his… It’s a good second fight for me, and just my athletic abilities will even out the striking,” McKinney said. “My power will get the job done over his, which will make a huge difference. My speed and power also make my standup dangerous. I’m definitely looking for the first-round knockout. Once I connect clean, he will drop, I guarantee I will touch his chin.”

McKinney is already 4-0 this year with four first-round KOs and hasn’t even fought for two minutes this year. He says his mentality has changed this year and that will continue this fight as he knows he will either get the KO or he will get the KO.

“That is the kind of mentality I go into my fights with. I’m here to get knocked out or knock him out or submit them or they submit me,” McKinney said. “Just know that with all my fights, they will always be exciting. I’m trying to put on a show. I’m trying to get 50 G’s even if I lose, that’s the kind of fighter I want to be. I just want to make the fans happy.”

If McKinney gets another first-round KO, he says he already plans to call out ranked lightweights and believes he will get the name he wants.

“I’m going to call out some serious guys in the rankings after I starch this dude in the first round. I know one of the fights I will get for sure, so I might get the belt sooner than I thought,” McKinney concluded.

Do you think Terrance McKinney will KO Fares Ziam?