Nick Diaz warns Jorge Masvidal for comments toward Nate

Nick Diaz claims he has no interest in fighting again. He made that feeling quite clear during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. That being said, he does seem to have a bone to pick with Jorge Masvidal, who recently defeated his younger brother Nate, and implied that he’d be willing to battle the Cuban-American at AT&T Stadium if the price is right.

In particular, the elder Diaz bro took issue with Masvidal claiming he would “baptize” Nate.

"I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don't talk about baptizing my younger brother."

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said (via MMA News). “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you,” Diaz added. “I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Masvidal fought Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 earlier this month. He won when the cage-side physician waved off the action due to a cut on Diaz’s brow.

According to First Round Management’s Malki Kawa, Masvial will issue a response to these comments from Diaz at 4:30pm ET. Stay tuned for that.

Whatever the case, it doesn’t sound like the rivalry between Team Masvidal and Team Diaz is over yet.

