Nick Diaz ‘absolutely not’ interested in fighting, but Masvidal bout could bring him back

Much to the elation of fight fans, Nate Diaz has fought twice this year, and from the sounds of it, will do so again in the future. His brother Nick Diaz, however, does not seem to have much interest in fighting again.

The elder Diaz brother was asked about a potential comeback in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. He claimed he has no interest in fighting again, but added that it’s not really up to him.

“Absolutely not,” Diaz said (via MMA News). “It’s not up to me though. That’s what I’m saying. I’m like, ‘do you want some? Do you want some?’ Cause you can get it. I mean generally, I go in and I f*cking show somebody their life. It’s up to them whether or not they wanna deal with [it]. That’s just what I do. It’s my f*cking job. It’s been that way because I’ve been doing it to people since I was 15 years old.”

Update: While Diaz claimed he has no interest in fighting again, he did later imply that he could be interested in a fight with Jorge Masvidal at AT&T Stadium in 2020. His team later confirmed to Helwani that this is their hope.

"The BMF… that's my belt. You just fought my baby brother."@nickdiaz209 feels the BMF belt was his all along (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/7f1wZTyRQO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 11, 2019

In the same interview, Diaz took credit for the changes that have been made to the UFC’s drug-testing protocols, specifically with respect to cannabis.

“Now that you have this legalization and you have all these things happen during what I was going through on a count of like, step-by-step I’m getting the bar raised up in this,” Diaz said. “Now fighters even smoke weed all the way till like the day before or the day of because you got the nanogram level raised so high.”

Nick Diaz has not fought since January of 2015, when he took on Anderson Silva. The bout was originally announced as a unanimous decision win for Silva but was later overturned when Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone and Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites. This No Contest was preceded by decision loss to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit. His last win occurred when he defeated BJ Penn in 2011.

Do you think Nick Diaz is really done fighting, or will a 2020 fight with Jorge Masvidal potentially lure him back to the ring?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.