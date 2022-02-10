Tai Tuivasa weighs in on Carlos Felipe’s failed drug test: “How did he get done for steroids? He’s fat as sh*t!”

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa can’t fathom how divisional rival Carlos Felipe tested positive for banned substances.

Last month, it was announced that Carlos Felipe tested positive for the anabolic agent Boldenone and its metabolites. The news broke after Felipe fell to a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Andrei Arlovski, with the veteran continuing to enjoy a late-career resurgence.

The 27-year-old accepted an 18-month suspension from USADA after his team revealed the costs involved with his defense, leaving the Brazilian with plenty of time to think about what his next move is going to be.

Tai Tuivasa, meanwhile, couldn’t help but voice his confusion over Felipe testing positive during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“Yeah, f*ck that, how did he get done for steroids? He’s fat as sh*t. That’s like f*cking me getting done for steroids or some sh*t like that,” Tuivasa said. “How the hell did that happen?”

“F*ck, I’d be calling my dealer up and getting a refund or something [laughs]. Imagine that, f*cking what.”

Quotes via MMA News

The always-entertaining “Bam Bam” may be laughing now, but he’s going to have his eyes on the prize this Saturday night as he prepares to go to war with Derrick Lewis. The two knockout artists will meet in the co-main event of the UFC 271 pay-per-view and if Tuivasa can somehow pull off the upset, there’s an argument to be made that he could be just one more big win away from a title shot.

Either way, we’re expecting some serious fireworks in Houston.

