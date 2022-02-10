UFC veteran Cub Swanson shares some advice for frustrated lightweight fighter Alexander Hernandez

Cub Swanson

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has shared some words of wisdom for Alexander Hernandez following the latter’s recent outburst.

Throughout the course of his iconic mixed martial arts career, Cub Swanson has been there and done it all. He’s fought the best of the best from WEC to UFC and beyond, earning the respect of the masses in the process.

Alexander Hernandez, meanwhile, has a tendency to rub folks the wrong way. Thankfully for the 29-year-old, he’s won two of his last three fights via knockout and will have the chance to improve on that record this Saturday when he battles Renato Moicano in a vital fight for his future.

Unfortunately, the lightweight prospect wasn’t so happy about being put on the early prelims – leading to the following message being sent by Swanson over social media.

I once got bumped from Co-main to FightPass prelims. Instead of complaining, I made it a point to hype up FightPass. I ended up getting a hand written letter from the UFC thanking me and I headlined a card two fights later”

They say respect is earned and yet Hernandez still has work to do if he wants to be viewed as a genuine contender at 155 pounds. Swanson still has the ability to beat some top fighters in his own right but “The Great” needs to start backing up some of his trash talk.

At UFC 271 this weekend, he’ll hope to showcase his skills and prove why he thinks he belongs on the main card in Houston.

Do you agree with Cub Swanson? Are you a fan of Alexander Hernandez or do you think he still has work to do to prove himself as a star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Let us know your thoughts on his future down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

