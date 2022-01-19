UFC fighter Carlos Felipe accepts 18-month suspension from USADA after being presented with defense costs

UFC heavyweight Carlos Felipe has accepted an 18-month suspension from USADA after his manager revealed the costs involved with his defense.

Back in October, Carlos Felipe lost to Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision to drop his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-2. It was then announced soon after that Felipe had tested positive for the anabolic agent Boldenone and its metabolites. He was fined $4,200 of his purse and $489 in prosecution fees.

The final agreement was for him to serve an 18-month suspension and pay a 15% purse fine, with his manager Tiago Okamura explaining why that had to happen.

“After talks with lawyers, testing labs, and the Commission, we had a better understanding of what the defense would cost. And it was quite expensive. We had about 13 non-certified supplements and 5 medications he had taken or made use of in that one-month window, and just the testing would cost around 300 to 500 USD each. On top of the actual open supplement he had taken, we would have to find other samples of these supplements/medications from the same lot as his as counter-proof if we did find one that was contaminated. After the results of the tests, we would have to hire a lawyer to do this defense, and that was estimated at up to 10k USD. And unfortunately, the amount needed to put up a proper defense along with the testing of all products was not something realistic for Carlos.”

“The Commission could suspend Carlos Felipe for up to 24 months because of the previous positive test he had under USADA, on top of the fine and lawyer costs (the suspended fighter has to pay the commission’s lawyer costs).

“Knowing that we couldn’t be sure if we would find the supplement that was contaminated and the costs attached to this defense, we spoke to the commission and were able to get a reduction on his fine and suspension if we made an agreement before the hearing.”

“All things considered, it was decided by Carlos and his team to take the 15-percent fine and 18-month suspension through the agreement and not go forward with the testing and the defense.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

