Stephen Thompson criticizes UFC after giving Colby Covington title shot: “They’re just throwing the same guys at Kamaru Usman”

Stephen Thompson criticized the UFC after giving Colby Covington a title shot, saying “they’re just throwing the same guys at Kamaru Usman.”

The UFC announced this week that Usman vs. Covington 2 will take place at UFC 268, which is targeted to take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Covington got the title shot over several other top contenders in the UFC welterweight division, including Leon Edwards, who is unbeaten over his last 10 fights. Despite Edwards having such a long winning streak, UFC president Dana White wanted Covington to get the title shot next despite “Chaos” losing to Usman just two fights ago.

Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch of Fanatics View, Thompson expressed his disbelief that the UFC gave Covington the title shot over Edwards. “Wonderboy” is convinced the UFC made the wrong call here, arguing that Edwards deserved to get the title shot more. Although Edwards also has a loss to Usman on his resume, it was in 2015, and he’s unbeaten in 10 fights since then, whereas Covington is only on a one-fight winning streak.

"Why? Why? … (Colby) had one fight and now he's fighting for the title. I don't get it" 🥺 Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) reacts to the possible Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight at #UFC268 on Nov. 6 Full interview via @fanaticsview https://t.co/o0DCRUrnAD pic.twitter.com/uNfX5AYgqC — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) July 27, 2021

“Why!? Why? The guy literally got stopped, he got his jaw broken, had one fight (against Tyron Woodley) and now he’s fighting again for the title,” Thompson said. “They’re just throwing the same guys at Usman over and over and over again. I figured Leon Edwards, somebody different, he hasn’t fought him in several years. But at least it’s somebody different. Somebody that’s kind of worked his way back up. What’s he on, a nine-fight winning streak? I don’t get why they didn’t give him the fight! Little disappointed in where the UFC is going with that.”

