UFC Vegas 32 rankings update: TJ Dillashaw re-enters bantamweight rankings at No. 2

The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 32, and former champ TJ Dillashaw re-entered the bantamweight ranks at No. 2.

Dillashaw outpointed Cory Sandhagen to take home a split decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. It was a close fight that could have gone either way, but the judges sided with the former UFC bantamweight champion, and it helped him out in the rankings. After not being ranked for the past two years, Dillashaw re-entered the UFC bantamweight rankings at No. 2, with everyone else below him falling one spot. Sandhagen, the man that Dillashaw beat, now stands at No. 3 in the 135lbs weight class. Kyler Phillips, who lost a decision to Raulian Paiva, dropped out of the top-15, as well.

Speaking of Phillips, the man who beat him, Paiva, did not enter the bantamweight top-15 despite beating the No. 15 ranked fighter in the division. In fact, he actually was hurt in the rankings since he was previously ranked in the top-15 in the UFC flyweight division. With Paiva out of the top-15 at 125lbs, Tyson Name entered the rankings in the No. 15 spot, with several other flyweights moving up a spot now that Paiva is fighting at bantamweight.

In the UFC women’s bantamweight division, Alexis Davis entered at No. 15 after Sijara Eubanks dropped out after competing at flyweight against Elise Reed. Despite picking up a dominant win over Reed in her return to the UFC women’s flyweight division, Eubanks didn’t get ranked in the weight class. It is worth noting that Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick also flip-flopped places in the division, with Barber moving up to No. 13 and Maverick moving down to No. 14 following Barber’s controversial split decision victory.

What do you think of the changes to the rankings following UFC Vegas 32?