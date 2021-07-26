Kamaru Usman vs. Coby Covington 2 set for UFC 268

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will be running it back at UFC 268 in November.

Ever since Usman scored a fifth-round TKO over Covington back at UFC 245, “Chaos” has made it clear he wanted to get the rematch. Now, UFC president, Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the fight will take place at UFC 268. The date of the event is not set, nor the location but the hope is it will be at Madison Square Garden. It’s also not clear if this fight will serve as the main event of the card.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

“Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told Brett Okamoto. The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden.”

Usman and Covington are bitter rivals as they two didn’t like each other even prior to meeting back in December 2019. In the lead-up to the scrap, there was a lot of bad blood and the fight lived up to all the expectations as it was one of the best fights of 2019. It was a back-and-forth fight and many had it tied going into the fifth before Usman got a TKO with under a minute to go in the fifth round. Covington had said it was an early stoppage and he now gets a chance to prove he is the better fighter.

Kamaru Usman (19-1) is coming off a KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April. Prior to that, he scored a third-round TKO over Gilbert Burns. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been the welterweight champ since UFC 235 in 2019 and has four title defenses under his belt including a TKO win over Covington.

Colby Covington (16-2) has only fought once since he suffered defeat to Usman and that came in September of 2020 and he earned a fifth-round TKO over Tyron Woodley. When he fought Usman, it was the first time he fought for undisputed UFC gold. Chaos is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?