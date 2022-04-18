Shu-Ki Fita introduces MACHINE MADNESS 2022

By
Chris Taylor
-
Shu-Ki Fita, Fighters

Shu-Ki Fita and BJPENN.com welcome all earthlings to witness 64 Super Fighting Machines competing in a March Madness-style tournament.

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFT’s, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordan’s to form Mecha Robots.

64 Shu-Ki’s have been entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament – MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

In the upcoming weeks BJPENN.com will be introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFT’s will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So be sure to stay tuned for fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more from the Shu-Ki Fita Universe.

Further information can be acquired at the official Shu-Ki Fita website here, and be sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita! Are you ready to step into battle with us PENN Nation?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Michael Bisping responds after finding a spot on Jake Paul’s “hit list”
  2. Deiveson Figueiredo announces hand injury, targeting return in late 2022: “I can’t even hit pads”
  3. Alexander Volkanovski reveals goal to move to lightweight by the end of 2022
  4. Fabricio Werdum pulls out of PFL 2022 tournament, likely retired: “It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer”
  5. Michael Bisping responds after Jake Paul claims he would knock him out “worse than Hendo”