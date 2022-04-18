Shu-Ki Fita introduces MACHINE MADNESS 2022

Shu-Ki Fita and BJPENN.com welcome all earthlings to witness 64 Super Fighting Machines competing in a March Madness-style tournament.

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFT’s, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordan’s to form Mecha Robots.

64 Shu-Ki’s have been entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament – MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks BJPENN.com will be introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFT’s will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So be sure to stay tuned for fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more from the Shu-Ki Fita Universe.

Custom physical art: MECH-JORDAN VII pic.twitter.com/oKVeJ36wY5 — SHU-KI FITA NFT (@ShuKiFita) April 18, 2022

Further information can be acquired at the official Shu-Ki Fita website here, and be sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita! Are you ready to step into battle with us PENN Nation?