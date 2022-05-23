Shu-Ki Fita #34: TT.83

INTRODUCING TT.83

TT.83 is a HYBRID model built from Air Jordan XV’s, Air Jordan II’s, and Air Jordan XI’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is BLUE (COMMON).

View TT.83’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

We liked the idea of deconstructing all of the shoes and then mixing and matching to form a Shu-Ki, but we also wanted some of them to retain a sort of purity, only drawing from a single shoe for its composition.

So what we did was randomize whether a Shu-Ki would be made entirely from one single shoe (a “SINGLE”) or from a combination of shoes (as many as four) (a “HYBRID”).

About 52% of the 64 shoe-machine fighters are Singles; the remaining 48% are Hybrids.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below