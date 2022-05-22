Conor McGregor reveals one MMA fighter who roughed him up with ground-and-pound: “Fair play all the same”

Conor McGregor has been on his back in a fair amount of MMA bouts but he says only one fighter was able to rough him up on the ground.

Judging by the title, it’s likely that you were thinking Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, McGregor believes that all “The Eagle” was good for was laying on top of him. This is despite Khabib’s ability to submit him in their Oct. 2018 clash.

So, no, the answer isn’t Khabib.

McGregor did admit, however, that he feels Chad Mendes is the one fighter who gave him some good shots in a dominant position. Here’s what the “Notorious” one said in a now-deleted tweet (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Them elbows are no joke. Nor the upkicks. Everyone’s ground and pound is piss,” penned McGregor. “Not a scratch has there ever been on me. Mendes only one. Fair play all the same; bare-knuckle Chad.”

McGregor and Mendes fought for the interim UFC Featherweight Championship back in July 2015. Conor McGregor won the fight via second-round TKO.

Four years after the title fight, Mendes took to his Instagram account to reflect on the massive bout.

“What a crazy experience. Conor and Aldo were scheduled to fight, but due to a rib injury, Aldo was forced out of the fight. I got the call from Dana on 10 days’ notice and went straight from fishing mode into training mode. It was the first time the UFC had live performers for our walk-out songs. Sinead O’Connor sent Mcgregor out and my boy @aaronlewismusic sent me out with ‘country boy.’ Not sure where the last 4 years went but that’s definitely a fight I’ll never forget!”