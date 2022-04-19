Shu-Ki Fita #1: KQ.47

INTRODUCING KQ.47



KQ.47 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XIII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is LIME (RARE).

View KQ.47’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Shu-Ki Fita means “Shoe-Machine Fighter,” pronounced Shoo· Kee · Fi · Ta.

64 Shu-Ki’s are coming to Earth from the SJ-01 Galaxy and they are ready to FIGHT!

The Shu-Ki universe mashes together sneaker culture, Japanese Mecha, MMA, and pro wrestling. Which Shu-Ki will become the first Intergalactic Champion?

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA



Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?