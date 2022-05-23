Jorge Masvidal responds after Michel Pereira accuses him of sending DMs to his wife

Jorge Masvidal has questioned accusations from Michel Pereira that he was sending DMs to his wife over social media.

The UFC roster is full of fighters wanting to try and make an impact and in order to do that, sometimes you have to rattle a few cages. Last Saturday night, Michel Pereira did just that by throwing the above accusation at Jorge Masvidal in the wake of his impressive win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The win took his current streak up to four and ensured he’ll get another big name in his next outing.

As for Masvidal, though, it seems as if the claims were fairly baseless when taking a look at the following evidence.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022

“How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor”

Whatever the case may be, this definitely comes across as an attempt from Pereira to secure a big showdown with Masvidal. Sure, the tactics that he’s using aren’t exactly great, but the fact he’s putting himself out there at least shows how badly he wants to climb the ladder at 170 pounds.

For ‘Gamebred’, he’d have to view this as a winnable fight that he’d need to take seriously if he decides to get back into the cage later this year. He’s been on the losing end far too often recently at the hands of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and regardless of the legal troubles he may be facing, he’ll be eager to prove to the MMA world that he still has what it takes to cause some serious problems for welterweights throughout the division.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below