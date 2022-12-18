Sean Strickland reacts following split decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 66

Sean Strickland has spoken out following his split decision loss to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66.

Strickland and Cannonier did battle in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 this past Saturday night. The middleweight clash went the distance and two of the three judges scored the fight for Cannonier. It’s a decision that Strickland doesn’t agree with.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Strickland blasted the judges and claimed MMA experts told him that he should’ve had his hand raised (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m a f*cking sore loser,” Strickland said in an Instagram video. “Hat’s off to Jared, but you have judges that don’t know how to f*cking do their job. You actually look at the scorecard and you look at the significant strikes and you look at how many times I wobbled him. You have experts in the field come up to me and say, ‘Yeah man, I don’t know how you lost that one. You landed way more. The scorecards should say it.’ Anyways, I’m going to shut the f*ck up now. Get off my soapbox.”’

Despite his gripes, Sean Strickland says he’s ready to move past this fight and start looking forward.

“Back to the drawing board,” Strickland said. Onto the next one.”

This is the first time Strickland has lost back-to-back fights in his pro MMA career. His record now falls to 25-5. As for Cannonier, he’s likely to retain his number three spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings. Cannonier’s record improves to 16-6.