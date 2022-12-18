Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)

Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration.

Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.

The three-round fight went the distance and all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Clark, who used his collegiate wrestling background to his advantage.

Going into the bout, Clark told TMZ that the fight would be as real as it gets.

“I’m trying to run this s**t up! It’s not just a rinky-dink fight. This s**t’s going on pay-per-view. This sh*t is a legit sanctioned fight. It’s gonna be big!”

Clark has been in the headlines for not only continuing to defy the odds, but also taking aim at the UFC over Hasbulla. Clark took to his Twitter account to urge the top MMA promotion to give him a contract.

“No way Hasbulla got a UFC contract i literally fight guys twice my size and still win. If it’s true I’m throwing little man when I see him like a football. I swear then give me the contract DANA UNLESS YOU HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE DISABLED LEVELING UP LIKE ME!!”

Here are some highlights from Clark’s successful pro MMA debut.