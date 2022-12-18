Conor McGregor challenges Nate Diaz to a Power Slap title fight: “That’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning”

Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Conor McGregor is digging Dana White’s Power Slap League, and he’s even jokingly laid out a challenge to Nate Diaz for a slap-off.

The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well-documented. They had two memorable fights under the UFC banner, and despite being tied 1-1, a trilogy fight never materialized. Diaz is now a free agent, while McGregor has been out of action since July 2021.

The “Notorious” one took to his Twitter account to praise UFC President Dana White for his Power Slap League.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz … in Power Slap? 😳 pic.twitter.com/20XYximXVj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 18, 2022

“This power slap championships is growing on me. Who doesn’t like watching good quality clatters hahaha. Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re KO’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in.”

McGregor went on to joke that he and Nate Diaz should mix it up in White’s latest venture.

“Me Vs Vs Nate on it for the title hahahaha maybe that’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning Nate you little slapper hahahaha.”

Back in November, Diaz’s manager, Zach Rosenfield, told MMAJunkie that despite being a free agent, the Stockton native still has interest in a third showdown with McGregor.

“Nate is going to be looking at the biggest fights possible,” Rosenfield told MMA Junkie. “He has stated that completing the trilogy with Conor McGregor is something that interests him, and that has not changed.”

Time will tell if these two will ever mix it up again, whether that be inside the Octagon, in a boxing ring, or in a slap-off.