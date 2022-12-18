UFC Vegas 66 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland.

Cannonier (15-6 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most recent effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) was also last seen in action at July’s UFC 276 event, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira. That loss snapped a six-fight winning streak for the brash American.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 66 main event begins and Jared Cannonier comes forward with a right hand. Strickland is circling along the outside of the cage. Cannonier goes to the body with a left and then to the head with a right. Strickland pumps his jab. ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ continues to try and setup his big right. Sean Strickland ducks under a punch and forces the clinch. He has Jared pressed against the cage and lands some decent shots before Cannonier eventually breaks free. The former title challenger lands a heavy low kick. Strickland returns fire with his jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 66 headliner begins and Sean Strickland looks to establish his jab early. Cannonier leaps into the pocket with a two-punch combination. Strickland answers with a crisp jab to the chin. Sean is staying very patient here in the early rounds. Jared on the other hand continues to explode when attempting his combinations. He just misses with a big right hand. Strickland continues to land his jab. He goes to the body with a kick and then follows that up with a three-punch combination. Cannonier replies with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 66 main event begins and both men seem more willing to stand and exchange now. Sean Strickland with a good jab. Jared Cannonier answers with a big combination. He lands another. ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ with a big left hook. Strickland replies with a pair of hooks. He lands a low kick. Jared responds with one of his own. Strickland with a two-punch combo. Cannonier winds up on a big right hand but it misses the mark. He goes to the body and then misses with another right hand attempt. Both men land left hooks. The horn sounds to end round three.

Last 2 rounds of 2022 are up next! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/jOvaBiy9um — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Round four of the UFC Vegas 66 main event begins and Sean Strickland is putting forth some better volume early. He lands a jab and then a combination. Jared Cannonier leaps in with a flurry but nothing lands flush. Strickland continues to use his jab to set up other punches. He connects with a good right. Cannonier answers with one of his own. He lands another and then a big left. Strickland circles off the fence. Cannonier with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 66 main event begins and Jared Cannonier lands a combination to get things started. Sean Strickland responds with a two-punch combo of his own. Cannonier goes upstairs with a high kick, but it is blocked. Strickland answers with a good counter punch that forces Jared to take a step back. A double jab lands for Strickland. Cannonier answers with a combination. Strickland with another hard jab. He follows that up with a two-punch combo. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a nice combination. Sean Strickland counters and lands a big right. Another good punch from Cannonier. Sean’s nose is busted up. Both men with punches to close out the final UFC fight of 2022.

Our final fight of 2022 goes the distance! Decision up next #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/cwgwkneFlT — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 66 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Cannonier fight next following his split decision victory over Strickland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!