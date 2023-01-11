Sean Strickland on his upcoming short-notice UFC fight with Nassourdine Imavov: “I’m going to do the f**king man dance, you’re actually going to see this punch get thrown”

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on what will happen when he fights Nassourdine Imavov on short notice this weekend.

Sean Strickland, as we all know, is an eccentric individual. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, he gets in that Octagon to fight – and his personality often shines through.

The middleweight contender has hit a rough patch lately, though. After being knocked out by Alex Pereira, he went on to drop a close decision against Jared Cannonier.

Now, after Kelvin Gastelum pulled out of this weekend’s main event, he’s looking to get back in the win column. He’ll be facing the aforementioned Imavov in a light heavyweight contest at the UFC Apex.

In a typically fired-up interview, Strickland had the following to say on the contest.

“For this fight bro, I’ve been training hard, I’m gonna eat a f***ing pizza. I’m gonna do the f***ing man dance. You’re actually gonna see this f***ing punch get thrown. You might even see a f***ing takedown. Maybe, if you’re lucky. Maybe.”

Strickland takes a risk

“F*** yeah, let’s fucking go. My cardio [laughs] is gonna be good you guys. Maybe it doesn’t go to five rounds.”

Sean Strickland has never been one to shy away from a challenge. In equal measure, he needs to start winning if he wants to stay relevant.

That’s what we imagine he wants more than anything, given how the last 12 months have gone. Imavov will be a tough opponent as always but Sean has the chance to really earn some good will with the UFC if he’s able to get the job done.

Do you think Sean Strickland should be the favourite for this Saturday’s main event? How do you think his battle with Imavov will end? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!