Michael Bisping pitches idea for Paddy Pimblett’s next UFC fight

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has pitched an interesting idea for Paddy Pimblett’s next fight with the promotion.

Following his controversial win over Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett has hit something of a stumbling block. In addition to him getting his hand raised, Pimblett didn’t do himself many favours with his post-fight interview.

He’s still a huge star in the making, but the UFC may need to reassess what to do with him. There’s been a lot of speculation regarding when he’s going to return to the Octagon, especially with UFC 286 expected to emanate from The O2 Arena in London this March.

Plenty of match-ups would make sense. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, though, it’s clear as day what he should do – and that’s finally take on his bitter rival.

“I would say Paddy Pimblett, even though he’s too big for The O2 Arena now – too big, he’s too big for it, one of the biggest arenas in the world, he’s too big. I would say Paddy versus – you know what, I like that Ilia Topuria fight even though Topuria’s now fighting at 145. They’ve got backstory, they’ve got beef, they’ve got s**t so that would be a good one.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Pimblett’s big test

After Ilia Topuria’s win over Bryce Mitchell, you’d have to think his focus will be on featherweight. With that being said, the Spaniard has made it crystal clear that he wants to settle the score with ‘The Baddy’.

It may not even happen this year. But, at some point in their respective careers, it seems likely that Dana White will want to get it booked.

Do you think the UFC will book Paddy Pimblett against Ilia Topuria? If it does happen, how much of an underdog would Pimblett be? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!