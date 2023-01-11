Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight.

For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.

After all, Cejudo never formally lost the belt at 135 pounds. In equal measure, there’s a build-up of other contenders, and the division needs some clarity.

Cory Sandhagen hopes to provide some when he takes on Marlon Vera next month. If he wins, he’ll vault straight back into the title picture.

During a recent interview, Sandhagen gave his thoughts on how Sterling vs Cejudo may play out.

“I think that Cejudo will be able to wrestle him,” Sandhagen said. “I think Sterling has good jiu-jitsu, but where he’s good at jiu-jitsu is really particular. He’s really good on top and on the back. He has some things that he does really well off his back too, but they’re kind of hard to see because people just don’t follow him to the ground, so that’s kind of hard to tell.

Cejudo’s big chance

“I don’t know if Cejudo will keep it standing or try and take him down, but I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots. He’s definitely not going to be giving up his back that much, so it’s gonna be very hard for Sterling to get there. So it might just be a not so exciting kickboxing fight between two wrestler guys.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

