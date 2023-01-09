Kelvin Gastelum forced out of UFC Vegas 67, Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov now headlines the event

Sean Strickland will be headlining back-to-back UFC events.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Strickland is set to replace the injured Kelvin Gastelum against Nassourdine Imavov and will headline UFC Vegas 67. With Strickland taking the fight on short notice, the scrap will be held at light heavyweight, according to the report.

“First UFC main event of 2023 has undergone a last-minute change. Gastelum out with a mouth injury, Sean Strickland has agreed to replace him against Imavov. Five rounds, but now 205 pounds per UFC officials. This is now back-to-back UFC events headlined by Strickland.”

Sean Strickland (25-5) is coming off a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 on December 17. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round KO los to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in a title eliminator bout.

Before the back-to-back setbacks, Strickland was on a six-fight winning streak with notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen among others. Strickland is currently ranked seventh at middleweight.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) has now been booked against Gastelum twice as the two were supposed to fight at UFC 273 in April, but visa issues forced the scrap to be canceled. Imavov is currently 4-1 in the UFC and is on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a decision over Joaquin Buckley. His other three UFC wins have come against Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Jordan Williams. His lone UFC loss was a controversial majority decision to Phil Hawes.

With Strickland vs. Imavov now the main event, UFC Vegas 67 is now as follows:

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavovv

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Mateus Mendonca vs. Javid Basharat

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Who do you think will win, Sean Strickland or Nassourdine Imavov?