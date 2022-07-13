Sean O’Malley works as a gas station attendant, and gives everything away (Video)

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has seemingly found a second calling.

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his no-contest with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 earlier this month. While that bout went down as a no-contest, O’Malley viewed the fight as a win. However, he didn’t receive his win bonus for his effort, as he had previously hoped he would.

The fight was disappointing, given how massive the fight was. It was the biggest step up in their career thus far for the star. In addition to missing out on the victory, he wasn’t paid his win bonus for the contest. With that, O’Malley has decided to try and find a new income.

With Sean O’Malley not receiving his win bonus, it seems he’s changed paths, well for a day anyway. The 27-year-old appeared in a video for the ThatWasEpic YouTube channel. O’Malley has worked with the YouTube channel on several occasions. In the video, the UFC bantamweight star worked as a gas station employee.

😂 @SugaSeanMMA dressed as a gas station employee & gave everything out for free (Full video https://t.co/00sXhWnmQv @ThatWasEpic11 ) pic.twitter.com/BRkGUE7ViD — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) July 13, 2022

Almost immediately, he began running into issues. By issues, he, alongside another employee, began giving away everything in the store. It didn’t matter how big or small, O’Malley was giving away anything a customer wanted for free. In some circumstances, he was giving stuff away regardless of what the customer wanted. Some customers refused to take the items for free.

Jokes aside, it was humourous to see customers’ reactions to the event. O’Malley is one of the best in the UFC when it comes to marketing himself and working with content creators. While the bantamweight hasn’t hit the peak of the UFC in regard to the rankings, he’s a star nonetheless due to his internet following.

