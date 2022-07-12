Sean O’Malley says “little f**king weasels” Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan are “all talk” and don’t really want to fight him

Sean O’Malley has gone after Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan as he continues to search for a big fight in the bantamweight division.

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley fought to a no contest against Pedro Munhoz after an accidental eye poke rendered the veteran unable to continue. ‘Suga’ has been pretty outspoken since then, to the point where he’s even accused Munhoz of ‘robbing’ him of a highlight reel knockout.

Now, he’s opted to turn his attention to a few of his other rivals – Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan.

“Now I’m ranked No.9 [and] only other little f***ing weasel on here that doesn’t [have a fight booked] is Petr Yan. He said, ‘Hey pink poodle, call me out if you win!’ Didn’t give me the mic to be able to do that. I feel like he is just like Henry [Cejudo] dude. All talk, just on Twitter you talk. Henry doesn’t want that fight or else we can make it happen. Petr, same thing!”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

O’Malley is hardly a shy man and even though some don’t think he’ll be able to make it all the way into the title picture, he’s the kind of fighter who remains unpredictable every single time he steps into the Octagon.

Yan, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a defeat to Aljamain Sterling, and he even called O’Malley out prior to the Munhoz bout.

Cejudo waited until fight night itself to go after O’Malley in a particularly awkward interview moment, leaving us as uncertain as ever regarding the youngster’s future.

Can you picture Sean O’Malley fighting either Henry Cejudo or Petr Yan in his next fight? Do you think there’s a chance we could see him compete for the UFC bantamweight title one day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!