Maycee Barber sees herself challenging for UFC gold within two years: “I want to make sure I’m fully prepared for that”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber sees herself fighting for gold soon.

‘The Future’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Eye at UFC 276 earlier this month. The win moved her current winning streak to three. Barber had previously captured victories over Montana De La Rosa and Miranda Maverick.

The current win streak helped the 24-year-old get back on track. When Barber entered the UFC in 2018, she had hopes of being the youngest champion ever. However, losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso ended those hopes.

Now back on the track, and fresh off her recent win, Maycee Barber believes a title isn’t too far away. With her hopes of being the youngest titleholder ever being dashed, there’s no rush anymore for the 24-year-old.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

However, as the women’s flyweight contender explained on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, she still believes gold is right around the corner. During the interview, Barber revealed that she feels she’s a year or two away from fighting for a title.

“One to two years [away from being in the title conversation]. Yeah, I saw one to two years, but it’s not many fights. I think it would be two to three fights, but at the same time, I’m going to give myself that one to two years to improve. But honestly, if they gave me the title fight tomorrow, I’d know and I’d truly believe in myself that I could win the title.”

Maycee Barber continued, “I’m always going to go for that, but at the same time let’s be realistic. There’s places in my game that can improve. There’s places in my wresling and striking that could be better. I want to make sure that I’m fully prepared for that.”

Do you see Maycee Barber fighting for UFC gold? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below