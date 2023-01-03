Sean O’Malley says he has a “weird feeling” about the upcoming Alex Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 284

Sean O’Malley has said he has a weird feeling about the upcoming match-up between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 284 next month, Alex Volkanovski will lock horns with Islam Makhachev. In the eyes of many, this gives Makhachev the chance to solidify himself as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, could take a big step towards being viewed in the GOAT conversation – and we don’t think that’s an overstatement. If he can beat Islam, he’ll become a two-weight UFC champion.

It’s a tall order but it’s one that a whole lot of fans and pundits are, at the very least, willing to entertain.

Sean O’Malley, who is hoping to spring a few surprises of his own down at bantamweight, has given his thoughts on their upcoming battle.

“It’s gonna be tough beating that dude [Makhachev],” O’Malley said. “I do have a weird feeling that Alexander Volkanovski is gonna be a lot bigger of a challenge than everyone thinks. Can he potentially get the job done against Islam? If Alex can’t, I don’t know who can.”

Quotes via MMA News

Volkanovski steps up

This is the kind of challenge that most fighters will not envy. Volkanovski is seen as being undersized and, at least in the grappling department, overmatched.

It’s a similar step up to when Max Holloway went to 155 pounds a few years back. As well as that, you could compare it to Israel Adesanya’s exploits against Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight.

Alas, this is the most unique example of someone genuinely taking on a David vs Goliath type of showdown. We’re here for it.

