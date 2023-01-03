Aljamain Sterling admittedly intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new “bodybuilder” physique: “I’d like to know what he’s on”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he’s intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new physique.

While we’d all rather be discussing what Conor McGregor does inside the Octagon, that’s been pretty hard to do recently. The Irishman hasn’t been seen since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021.

Since then, he’s spent a lot of time rehabbing the injury. While he seems to be back to full fitness, there’s no concrete information regarding when he may return.

Alas, that doesn’t mean he’s been lying around doing nothing.

McGregor has built up quite the physique, showing it off many times on social media in recent months. However, while that’s all well and good, it has drawn questions regarding possible PED use.

The aforementioned Aljamain Sterling recently weighed in on this during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

“I’m going through his pictures right now. The guy is jacked as ever. I’d like to know what he’s on, because his arms are ginormous. His head, his chest, he’s jacked bro. He’s looking like a bodybuilder now,” Sterling said.

Quotes via MMA News

Sterling calls out McGregor’s physique

Aljamain Sterling has never been one to hold his tongue – especially since becoming champion. He’s one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and, in many ways, that’s part of his persona.

McGregor, meanwhile, has a lot to prove if he decides to come back to the UFC. He’s suggested fighting at welterweight and if he does, there are going to be plenty of willing opponents for him to face.

Who knows, maybe an announcement will come sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Aljamain Sterling’s remarks about Conor McGregor? Should we expect to see him return at some point this year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!