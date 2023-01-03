WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology

Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve.

White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.

🚨| @TMZ have released footage that shows UFC president Dana White slapping his wife Anne White after she slapped him in a night club on New Years Eve. White has since apologised saying, “there was definitely a lot of alcohol, but there’s no excuse.”pic.twitter.com/UcDGPv5RO4 — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) January 3, 2023

In the video, White and his wife were in a VIP area above the dance floor when he leaned over to say something to his wife. Anne then slapped Dana White who then slapped her back in the face, before friends jumped in and pulled them apart.

After TMZ got ahold of the video, they spoke to Dana White who apologized for the incident. He also says he and Anne have talked and are good but their biggest concern is with their kids, which he says they have already talked to.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said.

Anne, meanwhile, also spoke to TMZ and says this is out of character moment for Dana White and both sides are to blame. She also calls for their privacy so they can deal with this privately.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

What do you make of Dana White hitting his wife in this video?