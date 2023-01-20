Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight.

Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.

He’s 4-0 since joining the promotion but, of course, he has yet to fight anyone in the top 15.

That may come in his next bout but for now, he’s set for surgery, meaning he’ll likely return sometime around the summer.

Someone who has been following his career closely is Sean O’Malley. The two have been compared to one another a fair bit, something ‘Suga’ has questioned.

Now, O’Malley has opted to point out Pimblett’s post-fight weight gain – something that has always been a hot topic.

“I’ve seen a video today of Paddy smoking a joint on a boat,” O’Malley said. “Is that recent? Bro, this blew my mind, how fat he looked. I don’t know if it was like a recent one or it was something that was posted a long time ago. But dude, I was like, ‘Holy sh*t!’ He’s living. He’s enjoying life.”

O’Malley questions Pimblett’s weight

“I wish we could find this video of Paddy,” O’Malley continued. “If someone’s seen it, they’ll know what I’m talking about. He looked thick, dude. Like, bigger than I’ve ever seen him. I bet he hits 220 [after surgery]. I dunno, supposedly he’s getting ankle surgery after that last fight, I really wanna find this video.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

