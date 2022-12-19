Sean O’Malley dismisses comparisons between his and Paddy Pimblett’s recent wins: “I fought the number-one killer”

Sean O’Malley has discussed comparisons between his recent win and Paddy Pimblett’s controversial triumph at UFC 282.

Back at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision. The win, in the eyes of many, was controversial.

What was undeniable, though, was that ‘Suga’ more than held his own against ‘No Mercy’. He put Yan through hell and, although it was close, there’s a reasonable argument for him to get the win upon review.

On the flip side, at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett beat Jared Gordon by unanimous decision. That particular fight didn’t exactly light the world on fire and the majority of fans and pundits believed Gordon should’ve been the one to get his hand raised.

Some have drawn comparisons between the two fan favourites getting big victories. O’Malley, however, disagrees with this idea.

“Mine, I fought Petr Yan. I fought the number-one killer. Jared Gordon is good, and he proved that he’s good, but it’s not even in the same conversation,” O’Malley said. “I’m curious if you rewatch back Paddy vs Gordon if you see it the same way.”

O’Malley’s big win

“Because a lot of people, Joe Rogan said it even, he said ‘I rewatched [O’Malley vs Yan], I sat down and rewatched it, and you did win round one and three.’ This, I’m curious if you sit back down and pay attention to it, do you give [it to Pimblett]?”

Quotes via MMA News

Both men seem destined to go to even higher places in the UFC. Whether or not they’ll become champions, however, remains to be seen.

What do you think about the comparison between Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett? Do you believe either man will go on to become a UFC champion in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!