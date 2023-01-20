Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”

Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA.

Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.

Even though they fought twice, the rivalry never ended as the two continued to take shots at one another. However, Cormier is now retired and focused on commentating while Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, and ahead of the fight, ‘Bones’ praised Cormier for his success in his post-fighting career.

“I’m not competing against Daniel Cormier,” Jones said to Sports Illustrated. “I’ve already beat him twice. I’m really happy for Daniel Cormier. I love what he’s done in his life with his wrestling and broadcasting. I think it’s awesome when a fighter can retire and use his voice and intelligence to do something that he loves, so I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier.”

It is interesting to hear Jones praise Cormier as for years the two hated each other and it seemed unlikely they would ever bury the hatchet. But, perhaps this is the step in the right direction for the two to be friendly with one another and put their rivalry behind them.

Jon Jones, as mentioned, is set to take on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title. He has not fought since UFC 247 in February 2020 when he edged out a decision win over Dominick Reyes.

