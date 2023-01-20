Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

As a result, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285. Ngannou, meanwhile, will test the waters with something new.

Fans will have differing views on the decision made by ‘The Predator’. Either way, though, he’s going to be sorely missed in the heavyweight division.

After Jones vs Gane was confirmed, Ngannou took to his YouTube channel to discuss the bout as well as his release.

“I want to share my excitement for the heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane,” Ngannou said. “It’s going to be a very exciting fight. I’m going to be watching that fight. But we all know the term undisputed means nothing here. Yes, it really means nothing. But I will still be excited watching that fight.”

Ngannou previews Jones vs Gane

“Remember, they’re going to be saying a lot of things,” Ngannou stated. “They’re going to be trying to bash me, devalue me. But no matter what, you have to remember who the real king is. The best heavyweight in the world. I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I don’t care what they say out there. Hey, man. I’m the man, you know? I’m the best, I’m the king.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Keep your eyes peeled, because Ngannou won’t be out of the cage (or ring) for long.

What do you think about Francis Ngannou’s assessment of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!