Sean O’Malley issues statement after stopping Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

Fan favorite ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley has released a statement following his first round TKO victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA) and Paiva (21-4 MMA) collided in a bantamweight contest in the opening bout of tonight’s pay-per-view main card from Las Vegas.

Sean O’Malley had entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a lopsided beatdown of a very durable Kris Moutinho.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva had came into UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a majority decision win over Kyler Phillips back in July. The Brazilian had gone 3-2 under the UFC banner prior to tonight’s fight with ‘Suga’.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs. Paiva’ matchup ended in the very first round. After a back and forth start, Sean O’Malley was able to connect with a right hand that dropped the Brazilian. Raulian Paiva would scramble back up to his feet but ‘Suga’ pounced all over him with punches which eventually forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Official UFC 269 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO in Round 1

The win marked O’Malley’s third in a row and seventh since joining the promotion four years ago. Sean’s lone career defeat back in August of 2020, when he was TKO’d by Chito Vera after suffering a knee injury.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Sean O’Malley took to Instagram where he issued the following statement.

“Here for the game and all the pussy that come with it.” – O’Malley captioned the photo.

