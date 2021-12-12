Michael Chandler suggests Dustin Poirier “quit” against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier “quit” in his fight with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on Saturday night at UFC 269.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) and Oliveira (32-8 MMA) collided in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ had earned back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira had captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped the aforementioned Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round.

Tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round in top position while dropping down elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was rather easily able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest.

For former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, the actions displayed by Dustin Poirier in rounds two and three of UFC 269 showed that he had “quit” and given up in the fight.

‘Iron Mike’ explained his stance in a series of tweets:

“Broke him.”

I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Michael Chandler continued to scold Dustin Poirier:

The way I see it…the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC … that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira …punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Why would the biggest name in the sport come back and fight a guy who QUIT over a guy who is the second most electrifying guy in the division? #analystfail #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

