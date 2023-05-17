search

Ray Longo has “no knowledge” of Aljamain Sterling agreeing to fight Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Ray Longo, the head coach of Aljamain Sterling, says the UFC prematurely announced his fighter’s title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo

After Sterling defended his bantamweight title for the third time at UFC 288 with a decision victory over Henry Cejudo, O’Malley came into the cage to faceoff with the champ. Following the staredown, O’Malley said he wanted to get the fight done as soon as possible while Sterling said he was dealing with a few injuries and wanted September.

However, on Tuesday, Dana White announced that Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19. Immediately, many fans got excited as the fight is happening fairly soon but Longo says Sterling has never agreed to the fight.

“Who could possibly like that? I don’t think that’s right… It’s a way of putting pressure on fighters… You heard O’Malley after the fight saying. ‘Quick as possible.’ Smart. Who the f**k is he to dictate anything?,” Longo said to Shakiel Mahjouri.

If Ray Longo is telling the truth, it is not a good look that the UFC announced Sterling vs. O’Malley before it was agreed to. But, it wouldn’t be the first time this has happened, as several fighters have gone public about their frustrations over such dealings. Regardless, it is set that Sterling will face O’Malley next time out, but perhaps it isn’t in August as the champ did say that could be too quick of a turnaround for him.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3) is coming off the decision win over Henry Cejudo and before that, he TKO’d TJ Dillashaw. To defend his title for the first time, he picked up a split decision win over Petr Yan. Sterling had won the belt by DQ against Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021. Sterling is also riding a nine-fight win streak and also holds notable wins over Cory Sandhagen and Pedro Munhoz, among others.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley happens at UFC 292?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Ray Longo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Cody Stamann

Cody Stamann "pretty confident" he will win his appeal to have Douglas Silva de Andrade fight overturned to a No Contest

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee booked to make UFC return on July 1 in Las Vegas

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Kevin Lee has his UFC return fight booked. According to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Lee is set to make his UFC return on July 1 against Rinat Fakhretdinov at welterweight. The event will take place […]

Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has proof that he broke his toes just three weeks prior to his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. After McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 by fourth-round submission, he claimed his foot was […]

Ian Garry
UFC

Ian Garry shows off new tattoo in "the same font" as Daniel Rodriguez's tattoo after KO win at UFC Charlotte

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Ian Garry got a new tattoo following his KO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. Garry was set for the toughest test of his career on the main card of UFC Charlotte as he […]

Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to […]

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Anthony Smith
Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith admits he has a "glaring hole" in his game following Johnny Walker loss

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

In the wake of his defeat to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte, Anthony Smith has admitted he has a “glaring hole” in his game. On Saturday past, Smith and Walker met at the Spectrum Center […]

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Borz
UFC

Video | UFC star Khamzat Chimaev FaceTime’s with Andrew Tate: “I have to see you brother”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has shared a video of a FaceTime call he had with Andrew Tate. Included in their conversation, was an invitation from Chimaev to Tate, to be present at his highly anticipated […]

UFC

Islam Makhachev reacts after the UFC books Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting after the UFC booked Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title. UFC President, Dana White, announced yesterday, May 16th that the lightweight five-round bout will be the headliner […]