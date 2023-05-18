search

Henry Cejudo gives brutal early prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

By Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

Henry Cejudo doesn’t believe Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley will be close.

‘Triple C’ is fresh off his return earlier this month at UFC 288 against ‘The Funk Master’. The bout ended a three-year hiatus for the former champion, having last competed in May 2020. In that outing, Cejudo scored a second-round knockout win over Dominick Cruz.

Sadly for the former titleholder, he wasn’t as fortunate in his return earlier this month. In the five-round bantamweight main event, Cejudo came up short by split decision. Following the loss, ‘Sugar’ entered the cage for a face-off with Sterling. Despite the short notice, the two are already booked for UFC 292 in August.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING EAGER TO EXPOSE SEAN O’MALLEY’S KRYPTONITE IN AUGUST CLASH: “ONE TIME ON HIS BACK, HE WAS LIKE A FISH ON LAND”

Henry Cejudo previewed the bantamweight championship clash in an interview with Chamatkar Sandhu. There, ‘Triple C’ predicted that Aljamain Sterling will get the job done with ease. Cejudo stated that O’Malley’s lack of grappling skills will massively harm him, and the bantamweight champion will batter him as a result.

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)

(via Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah [Sterling will get past O’Malley easily], O’Malley doesn’t have grappling,” Henry Cejudo stated in the interview. “If O’Malley’s able to put it on his feet, but no. I do believe Aljamain Sterling is going to press him and get him against the cage. And, you know if he can take me down, then he can take any of those guys down.”

He continued, “So, Sean’s going to be in trouble. You know Sean just relies on his striking, I’m sure he works on his jiu-jitsu but in MMA it’s just different. I do believe that Sterling is going to get on top of him and just hurt him.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley

