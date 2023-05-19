search

Conor McGregor reveals planned return by the end of 2023 after resolving USADA issues

By Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is one step closer to his return.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the octagon since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the third battle between former champions, McGregor broke his leg in the final seconds of round one. Due to the devastating leg injury, he’s been out of action for nearly two years.

However, he’s now aiming for a return later this year against Michael Chandler. The two coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is supposed to premiere later this month. The only issue is that there’s no scheduled bout between the two, mainly due to McGregor’s USADA issues.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR RESPONDS TO “WOEFUL” CHALLENGE FROM UFC VETERAN MATT BROWN

The former champion famously left the USADA testing pool following his leg break. While McGregor has stated that he’d only need two negative tests to return, that isn’t the case. Unless the Irishman has an exception he would need to be randomly tested by USADA for six months before the fight.

In an interview with Mirror Fighting, Conor McGregor gave an update on his USADA issues. There, the former champion stated that the situation has been resolved. Furthermore, McGregor stated that he would return by the end of the year, with the date being revealed during The Ultimate Fighter.

Conor McGregor BKFC

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

“That’s done man,” Conor McGregor stated to a question about enrolling in the USADA testing pool. “That’s done. I’m ready, by year-end, I’m back in that cage having competed. I’m gearing up now, ready to go.”

He continued, “The fight’s signed now, yeah. It’ll be announced during The Ultimate Fighter. So The Ultimate Fighter is airing in a few days on ESPN, by the time that show finishes we’ll have a date and everything set for the fans.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Michael Chandler predicts second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor ahead of planned announcement

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023
Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

clearly in pain

Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to […]

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has responded to what he calls a “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown. Following Brown’s knockout over Court McGee this past Saturday at UFC Charlotte, he caught the attention of McGregor, who […]

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping tells Conor McGregor to “get off the good stuff” and into the testing pool: “Get back on the protein shakes and the porridge”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given Conor McGregor some advice ahead of his proposed return against Michael Chandler. Later this month, the new season of The Ultimate Fighter will air. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler […]

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor gives update on Michael Chandler fight

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to 'ignorant' Conor McGregor

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou has stuck by his gun and is confident he made the right decision to part ways with the UFC, even when the sport’s biggest star challenged it. On Tuesday, May. 16, it was […]

Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange. It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a […]

Matt Brown

Conor McGregor vows to surpass Matt Brown’s KO record, ‘The Immortal’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has vowed to break Matt Brown’s UFC knockout record – and the 42-year-old veteran has responded. Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. After two […]

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4. Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, […]