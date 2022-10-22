Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) had entered UFC 280 looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs Yan’ contest proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was closely contested but ‘No Mercy’ appeared to have a dominant second round and many thought he could be up on the scorecards 2-0 headed into round three. The final five minutes saw Sean O’Malley land some big shots but Petr Yan landed a few takedowns. The bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and ‘Suga’ was awarded the split decision win.

- Advertisement -

Official UFC 280 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Petr Yan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘O’Malley vs. Yan’ below:

Yan vs O’Malley. Who y’all got?#ufc280 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 22, 2022

Time to see how good O’Malley really is — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

- Advertisement -

Think we’re about to see a Petr Yan knockout. Yan has serious holes in his grappling game, but I don’t see Sean O’Malley capitalizing. Petr is a slow starter, but he’ll pick up the pace in a 3-round fight #UFC280 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022

Massive spot for O’Malley! Lotta questions answered tonight ladies and gentlemen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 22, 2022

This is what we’ve all been waiting for! 🔥#UFC280 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 22, 2022

Time to see if it’s hype or the real deal — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Let’s go O malley #UFC280 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

Fotn no future question sean rt there incredible fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

This is a fun competitive fight -heavy pace so far,deep waters coming. #UFC280 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 22, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280:

Judges are f’d — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) October 22, 2022

Judges in Abu Dhabi are fucking careers up #ufc280 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) October 22, 2022

Congrats Suga Sean — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 22, 2022

Damn I really do gotta come back. Both those guys would be easy money for me #UFC280 💯🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his split decision victory over Petr Yan at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -