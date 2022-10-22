x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr ...
MMA NewsPetr YanSean O'MalleyUFCUFC 280

Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) had entered UFC 280 looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs Yan’ contest proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Round one was closely contested but ‘No Mercy’ appeared to have a dominant second round and many thought he could be up on the scorecards 2-0 headed into round three. The final five minutes saw Sean O’Malley land some big shots but Petr Yan landed a few takedowns. The bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and ‘Suga’ was awarded the split decision win.

- Advertisement -

Official UFC 280 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Petr Yan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘O’Malley vs. Yan’ below:

- Advertisement -

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280:

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his split decision victory over Petr Yan at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC 280 Results: Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan (Highlights)
Next articleUFC 280 Results: Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy