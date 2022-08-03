Sam Alvey fighting out UFC contract against Michal Oleksiejczuk, plans to snap skid with KO win: “It could be the end of my UFC career”

Sam Alvey will be fighting out his contract on Saturday at UFC Vegas 59.

Alvey, who’s on an eight-fight winless streak as he’s 0-7-1, has had a ton of bad luck with controversial decisions and short-notice fights. With that, after his last loss, the promotion decided to let him fight out his contract.

“They made me sweat. The internet always freaks out when I don’t get cut, usually, it’s the Tuesday after they release the list of who got cut and I was expecting to be on the list. It didn’t come and the internet freaked out,” Alvey said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Two-and-a-half weeks later, Mick Maynard called me up and said ‘Sam, you’ve had a string of bad luck, they are good fights and we appreciate everything you’ve done for the company. There are a lot of fighters that come into fight week and are kind of angry, you guys have never been that. Because of that, we are going to let you fight out your contract.’ I have one fight left on my contract and they are letting me fight it out because of the short-notice fights and bad decisions.”

Once he was told he would be getting one more fight, he said he wanted the bout to be in the summer and got his wish as he will face Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59. It’s an intriguing matchup given the fact that Oleksiejczuk lost his last fight and dropping down in weight, and for Alvey, he believes the UFC is hoping Oleksiejczuk wins.

“When I got the call for this fight, they told me the wrong guy they actually said Misha Cirkunov,” Alvey said. “I said cool, that was an exciting fight. I then got a call 10 minutes later that they gave me the wrong name and I’d be fighting Michal Oleksiejczuk. I did google him because I haven’t heard of him and he’s made some waves in the UFC. He’s a very talented fighter and I know they like seeing their foreign fighters win and on paper, I should be an easy fight as you can find.”

Although Oleksiejczuk is dropping down in weight and has had success in the UFC, Sam Alvey is confident he will find the KO in the first round to snap his skid.

“I’m going to knock him out in four minutes and 45 seconds of the first round,” Alvey said.

Even if Alvey wins he believes this could be the end of his UFC career and if it is, he’s happy with what he accomplished.

“It could be the end of my UFC career, I’ve had a good run,” Alvey said. “I’ve been here for 10 years, this will be my 25th fight, I’ve been blessed with a career that the UFC helped me achieve. I’m looking forward to doing whatever is next, hopefully, it’s with the UFC, if it’s not the only thing I’d be happier with than the UFC is WWE… If that didn’t happen, I’d still fight. I still have a lot of fights to go and I’m not injured.”

Do you think Sam Alvey will finish Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59?