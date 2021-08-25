Sam Alvey expects to finish Wellington Turman in his “last shot” to save his UFC job

Sam Alvey thought he was fighting for his UFC job for his past two fights but he’s getting one more shot at UFC Vegas 35 against Wellington Turman.

Alvey is winless in his last six as he’s 0-5-1. Yet, his draw against Dan Un Jung was a fight many thought he won. After the draw, he moved down to middleweight where he was submitted by Julian Marquez. He will remain at 185lbs for this scrap against Turman.

“I might go to 205 again if they need me to go to ’70, I really don’t want to,” Alvey said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If the UFC asks, I have never said no before. I’m a big middleweight and I’m happy to be big.”

Although Alvey is a fan-favorite he admits he is surprised he is getting another fight in the UFC. However, he is well aware that this is his last shot to get back into the win column and save his UFC career.

“Yes, surprised, thankful is a better word. I’m so incredibly thankful and blessed that the UFC wants to give me this last shot. I couldn’t imagine being where I am now, but let alone getting one more chance,” Alvey explained. “They see something in me, of my last six non-wins they have all been great, they have all been fire. My last fight was Fight of the Night which helped a bit… I lost my last one, Da Un Jung, I got robbed on that one. The one before that against Ryan Spann, I thought I won.”

Against Turman, Sam Alvey knows the Brazilian will look to get him to the ground. However, “Smile’n” believes there are some holes in Turman’s game that he will be able to capitalize on and get the stoppage victory.

“Every time he gets knocked out he’s on the ground like he gets the takedown and then gets knocked out,” Alvey said. “I hit hard and I’m sure he’s aware of it. I have to make sure come fight day, I touch him… If I can submit him, I’ll submit him, if I can knock him out, I’ll knock him out. One thing I can guarantee is it will be great.”

If Alvey does get back into the win column on Saturday he’s confident it would be the start of a winning streak. He also knows it would be a big weight off his shoulders as it would secure his UFC job for a couple more appearances.

“It puts me in the win column and it gives me the opportunity to fight in the UFC again. I think I’m two or three wins away from being secure in my career with the UFC. I’m looking forward to getting the train rolling,” Alvey concluded.

Do you think Sam Alvey will beat Wellington Turman at UFC Vegas 35?