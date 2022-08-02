Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt

The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).

Vicente Luque comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 59 co-main event fight against Geoff Neal. Vicente talks about his loss to Belal Muhammad, what he learned and whether or not he’s surprised to be fighting Neal. He also talks about the state of the welterweight division.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Anthony Pettis then comes on to preview his PFL 7 main event fight against Stevie Ray. Anthony discusses the submission loss to Ray and why he didn’t fight his fight. He then talks about why this will be a much different fight and what winning the PFL belt does for his legacy.

Geoff Neal stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 59 fight against Vicente Luque. Geoff talks about why he hasn’t fought since December, not fighting at UFC 277 at home in Dallas, and the Fortis MMA product thinking he was always going to face Luque.

Sam Alvey joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 59 fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Sam talks about whether or not he’s surprised to still be in the UFC, fighting out his contract, and if he thinks if he wins or lose this will be it for him in the UFC.

Bryan Battle comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 59 fight against Takashi Sato. Bryan talks about the move to welterweight, why he decided to make the move and wanting to face Ian Garry.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Terrance McKinney then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 59 fight against Erick Gonzalez. Terrance talks about what he learned from his loss to Drew Dober, working on his cardio and eyeing another KO win later in the fight.

Jason Witt closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 59 fight against Josh Quinlan. Jason talks about his loss to Phil Rowe and what he has made of Quinlan’s record as he will be making his UFC debut.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher