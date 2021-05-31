Rob Font lays out UFC plan: Fight winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen, then fight for the belt

UFC bantamweight Rob Font laid out his plan, which including fighting winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen, then fighting for the belt.

Font is coming off of the biggest win of his UFC career to date, a five-round unanimous decision victory over former champ Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27. With four wins in a row and a top-three ranking at 135lbs, Font knows that he is coming up on a title shot in the stacked UFC bantamweight division, and speaking to TMZ Sports, he laid out his plan.

“I’m one fight behind, I really am. We have the champion (Aljamain Sterling) and he’s got to obviously do the rematch with Petr Yan. And then you have Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw, that needs to happen. I feel like the winner of that fight I fight, and then we eventually fight for the belt. But yeah, I’m ready, I’m healthy. I think the (Cody Garbrandt fight) showed you’re going five rounds with Cody Garbrandt, it’s going to be hard to finish me, hard to knock me out. I can do that all night and I barely got tired,” Font said.

Font is particularly excited about the upcoming Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw fight and the prospect of fighting the winner of that bout for a title shot is something he craves.

“Man, that’s going to be a f*cking amazing fight. They have similar styles. TJ obviously has more experience and probably has a little more power. Cory Sandhagen’s a lot longer, just as fast, just as quick, and just as crafty. I think I’m picking Cory Sandhagen in that. Again, I wouldn’t mind matching up with both of those guys. I think I hit harder than them. I definitely believe I’m a little more accurate than both of these guys. Regardless of who wins the fight, I’ll be ready to challenge them, for sure,” Font said.

Of course, if Font had it his way, he would skip these other fights and match up against former champ Yan next, although he knows that he’ll get his rematch with Sterling first.

“Man, honestly, if I could skip all the nonsense and great to Petr Yan and that belt that would be ideal, but I don’t see that happening,” Font said.

Do you think Rob Font has what it takes to become the UFC bantamweight champion?